EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Potential consolidation around the 200-day SMA

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY reverses Monday’s sharp pullback and regains 131.00.
  • Next on the upside comes the YTD highs near 131.60.

EUR/JPY manages to regain the smile and reverses the deep pullback seen at the beginning of the year.

Further consolidation in the cross appears likely in light of the ongoing price action, always around the key 200-day SMA in the mid-130.00s. The breakout of this scheme should lift EUR/JPY to the 131.50/60 band, while the 130.00 neighbourhood is expected to hold the downside for now.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 130.52, the near-term outlook for EUR/JPY should remain negative.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 130.81
Today Daily Change 61
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 130.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 129.79
Daily SMA50 129.57
Daily SMA100 129.96
Daily SMA200 130.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 131.37
Previous Daily Low 130.16
Previous Weekly High 131.6
Previous Weekly Low 130.02
Previous Monthly High 131.04
Previous Monthly Low 127.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 130.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 129.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 128.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 131.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 131.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 132.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1350 as investors await Powell's testimony

EUR/USD stays calm below 1.1350 as investors await Powell's testimony

EUR/USD rose toward 1.1350 in the early European trading on Tuesday but lost its traction going into the American session. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains as investors gear up for FOMC Chairman Powell's renomination hearing.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreates below 1.3600 as dollar holds its ground

GBP/USD retreates below 1.3600 as dollar holds its ground

GBP/USD turned south after rising to a fresh two-month high above 1.3600 and erased a large portion of its daily gains. Hawkish comments from Fed's Bostic seems to be helping the dollar find demand ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony.

GBP/USD News

Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch

Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch

The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.

Gold News

Polygon upside potential capped at 13%

Polygon upside potential capped at 13%

MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks. 

Read more

Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week

Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week

LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures