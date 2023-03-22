EUR/JPY Price Analysis: More upside on cards as Eurozone inflation to remain healthy

- EUR/JPY is gathering strength for a fresh upside as Eurozone inflation is likely to remain sticky.
- Eurozone-ZEW Survey reported a sheer decline to 10.0 after an appreciating spell of five months.
- The asset has shown a reversal after sensing buying interest around the horizontal resistance-turned-support plotted at 142.22.
The EUR/JPY pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range around 142.55 in the early Tokyo session. The cross is likely gathering strength for further upside as the European Central Bank (ECB) would be continued with bigger rates spell to sharpen its monetary tools in the battle against Eurozone’s sticky inflation.
ECB President Christine Laragde cited that inflation in Eurozone will be higher for a longer period. The statement is backed by higher wage prices and prolonged supply-chain disruptions amid more than a year longer Russia-Ukraine war.
Meanwhile, the banking sector crisis amid the demise of Credit Suisse has spooked the sentiment of institutional investors. Eurozone-ZEW Survey, released on Tuesday, reported a sheer decline to 10.0 after an appreciating spell of five months.
On the Tokyo front, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno has promised to allocate more than 2 trillion yen from reserves to safeguard households from rising prices, as reported by Reuters. The relief package move would stimulate the overall liquidity in the economy and might support in keeping inflation steady near the desired rate.
EUR/JPY has shown a reversal after sensing buying interest around the horizontal resistance-turned-support plotted from March 17 high at 142.22.
Upward-sloping 21-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 142.22 indicates more upside ahead.
Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside momentum is already active.
Should the asset breaks above March 21 high at 142.79, Euro bulls would drive the cross toward March 09 low around 144.00 followed by March 15 high at 145.00.
On the flip side, a downside break below March 20 high at 141.76 would drag the cross toward March 13 low at 139.48. A slippage below the same would expose the asset to January 19 low around 138.00
EUR/JPY hourly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|142.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.46
|Daily SMA50
|142.17
|Daily SMA100
|142.76
|Daily SMA200
|141.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.79
|Previous Daily Low
|140.42
|Previous Weekly High
|144.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.13
|Previous Monthly High
|145.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
