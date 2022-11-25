- EUR/JPY leaves behind three consecutive daily pullbacks on Friday.
- Next on the upside appears the weekly high above 146.13.
EUR/JPY bounces off weekly lows and regains some composure above the 145.00 barrier at the end of the week.
Considering the ongoing rebound, the cross now faces an interim resistance at the weekly high at 146.13 (November 23). The break above the latter exposes a potential move to the November tops past the 147.00 level.
In the longer run, while above the key 200-day SMA at 138.76, the positive outlook is expected to remain unchanged.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.03
|Today Daily Change
|104
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|144.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.39
|Daily SMA50
|144.17
|Daily SMA100
|141.49
|Daily SMA200
|138.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.27
|Previous Daily Low
|143.65
|Previous Weekly High
|145.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.35
|Previous Monthly High
|148.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.74
