- EUR/JPY sees its rebound halted after another test of 142.00.
- Extra gains now shift the focus to the 143.00 zone.
EUR/JPY surrenders part of the recent 2-day strong advance and returns to the negative territory on Tuesday.
A sustainable breakout of the 200-day SMA, today at 140.77, should shift the outlook to a more constructive one and open the door to a probable visit to the key resistance area near 143.00 in the short-term horizon (high December 28, January 11).
On the downside, the 138.00 region still emerges as a decent contention area for the time being.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.52
|Today Daily Change
|82
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|142.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.48
|Daily SMA50
|142.39
|Daily SMA100
|143.16
|Daily SMA200
|140.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.08
|Previous Daily Low
|140.47
|Previous Weekly High
|141.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.92
|Previous Monthly High
|146.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.2
