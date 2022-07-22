- EUR/JPY finishes negative in the week, down by 0.48% as the yen shows signs of strength.
- Deteriorated market mood, augmented appetite for safe-haven peers.
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: In the near term is downward biased, eyeing a fall below 137.00.
The EUR/JPY plummets from weekly highs hit on Thursday at 142.32, drops more than 160 pips on Friday, towards the 138.00 area, amidst a dampened market mood, which increased safety appetite, bolstering in the FX space, the Japanese yen. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 138.93.
US equities fell between 0.43% and 1.77% as Wall Street closed. Social media companies missing earnings estimations, alongside soft US economic data, added to recession fears. In the FX space, the greenback finished flat on Friday, as shown by the US Dollar Index, but slid 1.28%, snapping three consecutive weeks of gains.
Also read: EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Plunges 200 pips after hitting a two-week high
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY Is still upward biased, despite the ongoing pullback from weekly highs at 142.32, towards its lows at 138.89. Traders should note that the cross-currency slumped below the 20 and 50-day EMA, exacerbating the break below 139.00. However, unless EUR/JPY sellers reclaim the 100-day EMA at 137.06, the uptrend is intact.
EUR/JPY 1-hour chart
The EUR/JPY hourly chart illustrates that once the pair dived below the ascending channel bottom trendline alongside the 140.42 July 20 low, the bias would shift neutral-to-downwards in the near term. However, sellers outweighing buyers by large sent the cross plunging from the 140.00 area to 138.90s, breaking beneath the 200-hour EMA on its way down.
Therefore, the EUR/JPY in the near term is downward biased. The EUR/JPY first support will be 138.50. Break below will expose the July 13 low at 137.99, followed by the July 12 swing low at 137.14.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.93
|Today Daily Change
|-1.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.15
|Today daily open
|140.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.3
|Daily SMA50
|139.54
|Daily SMA100
|136.97
|Daily SMA200
|133.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.32
|Previous Daily Low
|140.14
|Previous Weekly High
|139.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.02
|Previous Monthly High
|144.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound beyond 1.0200 after US data
EURUSD has extended its recovery and reclaimed 1.0200 in the American session on Friday. After the data from the US pointed to a contraction in the private sectors business activity in early July, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2050 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 1.2000 ahead of the weekend. The weaker-than-expected Services and Composite PMI reading from the US caused the dollar to lose interest, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold climbs above $1,730 as US yields push lower
Gold price has stretched its daily rally above $1,730 in the American session on Friday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 4% on the day after disappointing PMI data, XAUUSD continues to gather bullish momentum.
Three reasons why Dogecoin price is ready to beat bear market woes
Dogecoin launched a new update to improve security and efficiency and lowered dust limits for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!