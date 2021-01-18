EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra losses appear on the cards

  • EUR/JPY intensifies the recent breach of the 126.00 mark.
  • In this selling context, further downside remains well on the table.

EUR/JPY extends the downtrend and approaches the 125.00 mark on Monday, extending the negative streak for the seventh session.

The ongoing leg lower met initial contention in the low-125.00s on Monday, area reinforced by the the 55-day SMA (125.17) and October/November tops. A breakdown of this region should expose the 100-day SMA at 124.75 ahead of the Fibo retracement (of the October-January rally) at 124.55.

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.72 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

Today last price 125.18
Today Daily Change 41
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 125.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 126.46
Daily SMA50 125.6
Daily SMA100 124.8
Daily SMA200 122.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 126.22
Previous Daily Low 125.41
Previous Weekly High 127.11
Previous Weekly Low 125.41
Previous Monthly High 127.24
Previous Monthly Low 124.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 125.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 125.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 125.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 124.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 124.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 125.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 126.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 126.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

