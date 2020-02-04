- EUR/JPY is correcting to the upside after the January’s drop.
- The correction up could extend to the 120.85/95 resistance zone and the 121.25 level.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|120.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.3
|Daily SMA50
|121.23
|Daily SMA100
|120.42
|Daily SMA200
|120.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|120.38
|Previous Daily Low
|119.92
|Previous Weekly High
|120.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|119.78
|Previous Monthly High
|122.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.87
