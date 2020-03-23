EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro attempts recovery from 2020 lows vs. yen, trades sub-120.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY stays in ranges in the 117.50/120.00 zone.
  • Resistance is seen at the 120.00 figure. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart


EUR/JPY is trading below its main daily SMAs suggesting a bearish momentum in the medium term while the market is trying to rebound from the 2020 lows without much conviction.

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market remains trapped in the March’s range although bulls are trying to breakout while nearing the 120.00 figure. However, there should be follow-through buying and break above the above-mentioned level to have the confirmation that a trend is actually in place. Until then EUR/JPY is probably bound to remain choppy in the 117.50/120.00 zone.  
 
 
Resistance: 120.00, 120.90, 12140
Support: 119.00, 118.35, 117.50
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.78
Today Daily Change 1.17
Today Daily Change % 0.99
Today daily open 118.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.08
Daily SMA50 120.04
Daily SMA100 120.47
Daily SMA200 120.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.3
Previous Daily Low 117.85
Previous Weekly High 119.69
Previous Weekly Low 116.9
Previous Monthly High 121.4
Previous Monthly Low 118.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

