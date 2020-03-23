EUR/JPY stays in ranges in the 117.50/120.00 zone.

Resistance is seen at the 120.00 figure.

EUR/JPY daily chart



EUR/JPY is trading below its main daily SMAs suggesting a bearish momentum in the medium term while the market is trying to rebound from the 2020 lows without much conviction.



EUR/JPY four-hour chart

The market remains trapped in the March’s range although bulls are trying to breakout while nearing the 120.00 figure. However, there should be follow-through buying and break above the above-mentioned level to have the confirmation that a trend is actually in place. Until then EUR/JPY is probably bound to remain choppy in the 117.50/120.00 zone.

Resistance: 120.00, 120.90, 12140

Support: 119.00, 118.35, 117.50

Additional key levels