EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Downside looks favored on Inverted Flag formation

- A downside break of the Inverted Flag pattern will drag EUR/JPY firmly.
- The 50-and 200-EMAs have delivered a death cross, which adds to the downside filters.
- High volatility is expected from the cross as investors await German inflation data.
The EUR/JPY pair dropped after facing barricades around 141.00 in the early Asian session. The pullback move in the cross seems to lack strength, which could result in a resumption in the downside move. EUR/JPY is following the footprints of weaker EUR/USD, amid the risk aversion theme.
For further guidance, investors will keep an eye on the preliminary German inflation data. The annual Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) (Jan) is expected to strengthen further to 10.0% from the prior release of 9.6%. The double-digit inflation figure might add to troubles for the European Central Bank (ECB), which has already pushed interest rates to 2.50%, and more interest rate hikes are in pipeline, according to the commentary from ECB policymaker Klass Knot.
EUR/JPY is auctioning an Inverted Flag chart pattern on an hourly chart, which indicates a sheer consolidation that is followed by a breakdown. Usually, the consolidation phase of the chart pattern serves as an inventory adjustment in which those participants initiate shorts, which prefer to enter an auction after the establishment of a bearish bias.
A death cross, represented by the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 141.32, adds to the downside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has entered into the 40.00-60.0 range from the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. However, the strength is missing in the recovery move, which could delight sellers with a pullback selling opportunity.
Should the cross breaks below February 7 low around 140.30, Japanese Yen bulls will drag the asset toward January 17 high at 139.62 followed by the horizontal support plotted from January 13 low around 138.00.
Alternatively, the cross needs to surpass January 25 high at 142.29 for an upside move, which will drive the asset toward January 11 high at 142.61 followed by October 24 low at 143.72.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|140.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.76
|Daily SMA50
|141.68
|Daily SMA100
|142.94
|Daily SMA200
|141.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.44
|Previous Daily Low
|140.29
|Previous Weekly High
|142.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.93
|Previous Monthly High
|142.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD declines towards 0.6900 as Fed policymakers sound hawkish on rate guidance
The AUD/USD pair has gauged an intermediate cushion around 0.6920 in the early Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to continue the downside momentum as signs of a pullback are missing yet.
USD/JPY remains nearby the bottom of the range, around 131.30s
USD/JPY capped its losses at around the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on Wednesday and is testing the January 18 daily high of 131.57 as Thursday’s Asian session begins.
Gold bears are lurking near a 38.2% Fibonacci
Gold price closed with its third-straight gain on Wednesday despite a firmer US Dollar that was recovering in a phase of hawkish Federal Reserve sentiment following Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls job report.
Dogecoin: This indicator suggests bulls are gaining momentum
Dogecoin price is experiencing some resistance near the $0.09 barrier. Despite this fact, the notorious meme coin still shows promise as support has progressively arrived at higher price levels throughout the winter.
Did Powell know the wild nonfarm number ahead of the release?
The institutional factor in FX, in most cases the central bank, is front and center today. The key question for Fed chief Powell went unanswered – did Powell know the wild nonfarm number ahead of the release and if he had known it, would it have changed the Fed’s decision two days earlier?