EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Decent support emerged around 125.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY manages to bounce off recent lows near 125.00.
  • Next on the upside appears the 2021 high in the mid-127.00s.

The resumption of the upside bias allows for extra gains in EUR/JPY the near-term with the next target at the YTD peaks in the 127.50 region. On the opposite side, if sellers regain control of the market, then a move below the 125.00 area should not be ruled out.

A breakdown of this region should expose the 100-day SMA at 124.75 ahead of the Fibo retracement (of the October-January rally) at 124.55.

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.76 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 126.12
Today Daily Change 102
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 125.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 126.4
Daily SMA50 125.61
Daily SMA100 124.79
Daily SMA200 122.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 125.49
Previous Daily Low 125.09
Previous Weekly High 127.11
Previous Weekly Low 125.41
Previous Monthly High 127.24
Previous Monthly Low 124.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 125.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 125.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 125.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 124.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 124.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 125.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 125.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 125.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.21 amid better market mood

EUR/USD rises above 1.21 amid better market mood

EUR/USD has been extending its gains, recapturing 1.21 as the market mood improves. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 61.8 points. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to 1.36 ahead of Yellen's testimony

GBP/USD clings to 1.36 ahead of Yellen's testimony

GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.

GBP/USD News

Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region

Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region

Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal. The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.

Gold news

Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action

Breaking: Ethereum explodes to new yearly high, validating upward price action

Ethereum has ascended to new yearly highs after breaking the recent peak achieved in January. The flagship altcoin is trading at $1,372 amid the push for gains eyeing $1,400. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00

US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00

DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures