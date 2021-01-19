EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Decent support emerged around 125.00

- EUR/JPY manages to bounce off recent lows near 125.00.
- Next on the upside appears the 2021 high in the mid-127.00s.
The resumption of the upside bias allows for extra gains in EUR/JPY the near-term with the next target at the YTD peaks in the 127.50 region. On the opposite side, if sellers regain control of the market, then a move below the 125.00 area should not be ruled out.
A breakdown of this region should expose the 100-day SMA at 124.75 ahead of the Fibo retracement (of the October-January rally) at 124.55.
Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.76 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.12
|Today Daily Change
|102
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|125.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.4
|Daily SMA50
|125.61
|Daily SMA100
|124.79
|Daily SMA200
|122.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125.49
|Previous Daily Low
|125.09
|Previous Weekly High
|127.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.41
|Previous Monthly High
|127.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|125.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|125.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|124.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|125.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|125.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125.83
