EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls taking charge but price due for a correction

EUR/JPY is in a strong uptrend and the bulls may not be about to throw in the towel just yet.

EUR/JPY to take its cues from the US dollar and EUR/USD.

EUR/JPY has been climbing the stairs in a solid series of bullish impulses and significant corrections.

The following illustrates that the price might be due for another correction prior to the next bullish impulse.

EUR/JPY daily chart

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is worth taking note of considering the market is being driven by dollar weakness and with the Federal Reserve minutes around the corner:

Daily chart

4-hour chart