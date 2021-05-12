EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seek extension, but bears are lurking

EUR/JPY bulls seeking a continuation following test of W-formation's neckline.

EUR/JPY bearish wicks cause some doubt for the bullish case.

EUR/JPY is in a consolidative mood in Asia today and has travelled between a 20 pips range consisting of a low of 131.87 and a high of 132.10.

That being said, the daily chart is compelling on the daily time frame and the following illustrates the bullish bias.

However, there is a caveat:

Daily chart

EUR/JPY is trading on the bid for the most part following a rise from the W-formation's neckline. The bulls are in control at this juncture and an onwards move to the upside could be on the cards.

With that being said, the bearish wicks hardly instil confidence. moreover, the W-formation on the EUR/USD chart is bearish:

It should also be noted, that risk-off markets will not favour the euro over the yen or the US dollar: