EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seek extension, but bears are lurking

- EUR/JPY bulls seeking a continuation following test of W-formation's neckline.
- EUR/JPY bearish wicks cause some doubt for the bullish case.
EUR/JPY is in a consolidative mood in Asia today and has travelled between a 20 pips range consisting of a low of 131.87 and a high of 132.10.
That being said, the daily chart is compelling on the daily time frame and the following illustrates the bullish bias.
However, there is a caveat:
Daily chart
EUR/JPY is trading on the bid for the most part following a rise from the W-formation's neckline. The bulls are in control at this juncture and an onwards move to the upside could be on the cards.
With that being said, the bearish wicks hardly instil confidence. moreover, the W-formation on the EUR/USD chart is bearish:
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears are lurking with eyes on 61.8% Fibo target
It should also be noted, that risk-off markets will not favour the euro over the yen or the US dollar:
Reported over 30 dead in Gaza and Israel as fighting quickly escalates
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
GBP/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 1.4100 ahead of UK GDP, US inflation
GBP/USD snaps a three-day winning streak, consolidates gains near the 11-week top above 1.41. UK warns over NI post-Brexit trade deal, French-British tension ease in Jersey waters. UK Q1 GDP is expected to contract, US CPI may keep reflation fears on the table.
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
Dogecoin Price stabilizes in preparation for rally to $1
Dogecoin price corrected over 40% from the May 8 high, but outstanding support at the April high keeps bullish aspirations focused on $1.00. Daily RSI shows a bearish momentum divergence. IntoTheBlock IOMAP metric shows considerable support just above the April high.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April, according to the consensus forecast from the Reuters survey of economists.