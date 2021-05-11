EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears are lurking with eyes on 61.8% Fibo target

- EUR/USD struggles to convince on the upside and bears are lurking.
- A downside test of the 61.8% Fibo of the daily impulse could be on the cards.
EUR/USD is on the verge of a significant correction according to the following top-down analysis that illustrates the market structure and bearish bias across the monthly, weekly and daily time frames.
Monthly chart
The bulls need to clear the monthly resistance at this juncture or face an onslaught from the bears to test the support structure.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart is showing signs of upside exhaustion and would be expected to see the price to the 38.2% or the 50% mean-reversion targets.
Daily chart
The daily chart is showing a W-formation on the candles.
The rule of thumb is that the majority of such formations will see a restest of the prior highs of the pattern which will act as support prior to a bullish continuation.
In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
