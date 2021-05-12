Reported over 30 dead in Gaza and Israel as fighting quickly escalates

The news is heating up around the Israel and Palestine conflict and escalations that could lead towards a full-scale war, the UN Special Envoy to the Middle East Peace Process warned Tuesday.

"Stop the fire immediately. We’re escalating towards a full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation," Tor Wennesland wrote on Twitter.

"The cost of war in Gaza is devastating & is being paid by ordinary people. UN is working w/ all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now," he said.

This is the worst fighting between Israelis and Palestinians in seven years.

Israeli warplanes have launched raids beginning late Monday in the Gaza Strip in an offensive the army called Operation Guardians of the Wall.

Militants in Gaza have fired rockets at the metropolis of Tel Aviv, the southern city of Ashkelon and Israel’s main airport.

In Gaza, at least 30 Palestinians, including 10 children, had been killed by Tuesday night, and 203 others were wounded, according to health officials.

The conflict started to originally escalate in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem since last week, after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families.

In a move that has never been recognized by the international community, Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980.

