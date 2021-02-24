EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish daily impulse reaches measured Fibo target

- EUR/JPY bulls rally to projected highs and forms a daily bearish W-formation.
- The price has since moved back to test a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at prior resistance.
EUR/JPY was one of the watchlists picks for the week in a technical analysis and price projection illustrated in the following article:
The Watch List: Gold, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR crosses and many more
Subsequent to the original analysis, the test of the 128 figure and projected price action to the target was documented as follows:
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls step-up to the plate, breaking the 128 hurdle
Prior analysis
4-hour chart
The above chart illustrates attempt 1 (1R loss) and attempts 2, which has now moved above the prior closing highs for a breakeven worst-case scenario by moving the stop loss to the entry point.
At this juncture, the upside is limited to the target and the downside is limited to 1R loss on a compounded position.
One would caution about moving the stop loss any higher considering that the W-formation is a bearish chart pattern and a correction to at least the neckline to test old resistance would now be expected.
Live market, 4-hour chart
As seen, the price extended to the target and now consolidates.
However, it has since moved back to test a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at prior resistance and remains in a bullish environment which gives rise to the prospects of an upside continuation:
However, the daily chart's bearish M-formation is problematic and hamstrings the prospects of an immediate continuation.
Daily W-formation
While a continuation is without a doubt possible, a downside correction from a daily perspective is more convincing at this juncture in order to fully test the daily resistance between a 50% mean reversion and the 38.2% Fibo.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
