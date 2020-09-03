EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bear's stars alligning for both short-term and swing-trading opportunities

Developing story
EUR/JPY has been in a long term bull trend since the start of may earlier this year and it has reached a supply zone on the monthly chart.
So far, the bulls have managed to hold their ground, but they are tiring as momentum slows down in the 126 handle.
This gives rise to another possible bearish correction on the monthly bullish trend
If one develops, there will be opportunities on both the short term charts and medium-term charts that offer day trading and swing trading setups.
The following is a top-down technical analysis of the euro and cross.
In the immediate future, there are signs of a day trade in the making, but let us start from a market structure analysis from the monthly and work out way down to the hourly chart and potential trade setup.
EUR/JPY monthly chart
From a monthly perspective, EUR/JPY is in a supply zone and following such a long period of being in a bullish trajectory, a 38.2% Fibonacci to prior resistance can be expected.
The cross is also failing at daily support and the wick could be filled in:
EUR/JPY resistance structures
EUR/JPY has its work cut out below critical resistance structures.
EUR/USD daily chart
The euro is testing trendline support in supply territory, a break of which reinforces the downside case for the euro crosses.
EUR/USD 4HR
The price is testing back above the trendline at resistance and familiar Fibonacci retracement levels that would typically to hold up the correction.
EUR/USD 1HR resistance
A series of impulses and corrections so far point to correction at resistance, which brings us to the EUR/JPY cross...
EUR/JPY day trade lining up
The conditions are all aligning for a short setup on the lower time frames and the euro is under pressure vs the greenback.
The hourly chart shows the price creeping towards resistance where a deceleration will open prospects for an entry on a lower time frame, such as the 15-minutes chart.
Price action will be monitored for a favourable entry with preferable risk-reward.
More to come from both a day trade and swing trading perspective as the price action evolves...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
The Aussie remains on the backfoot
AUD/USD trades near fresh weekly lows at 0.7265, as Wall Street’s collapse weighed on the commodity-linked currency. Greenback mixed across the board, but still the strongest.
EUR/USD trims daily losses but bulls remain cautious
After bottoming at 1.1788, EUR/USD returned to the 1.1850 price zone. Strong US employment data ahead of the NFP report was overshadowed by collapsing Wall Street.
XAU/USD finds some support at a technical level near $1925
The US dollar and gold are in an important crossroads at the moment where the current trend is unclear. Longer-term gold has been in an incredible uptrend and since hitting a higher of USD 2,075.14 per troy once the price has pulled back 6.97%.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.
WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals
WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura.