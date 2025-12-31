Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: ETFs, PI & Crypto – European Wrap 31 December

Bitwise filed for 11 crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, with the aim to offer exposure to Aave (AAVE), Zcash (ZEC), Ethena (ENA), and other altcoins. Despite the shift in institutional interest from Bitcoin (BTC) to altcoins, Bitcoin's dominance remains around 60%, suggesting the chances of an altcoin season are low.

Pi Network (PI) edges higher by almost 1% at press time on Wednesday, extending recovery after a Doji candle with 0.40% gains on the previous day. Data shows an increase in Pi Network’s social dominance, suggesting a boost in retail interest. The technical outlook for PI suggests a potential rebound from $0.20 amid a Morning Star pattern.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are holding steady on Wednesday after recording minor gains on the previous day. Technically, Bitcoin could extend gains within a triangle pattern while Ethereum and Ripple face critical overhead resistance.