Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: ETFs, PI & Crypto – European Wrap 31 December

FXStreet Team

Bitwise files for 11 new crypto ETFs tracking altcoins like Aave, Zcash, and Ethena

Bitwise filed for 11 crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, with the aim to offer exposure to Aave (AAVE), Zcash (ZEC), Ethena (ENA), and other altcoins. Despite the shift in institutional interest from Bitcoin (BTC) to altcoins, Bitcoin's dominance remains around 60%, suggesting the chances of an altcoin season are low.

Chart

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers ahead of the New Year

Pi Network (PI) edges higher by almost 1% at press time on Wednesday, extending recovery after a Doji candle with 0.40% gains on the previous day. Data shows an increase in Pi Network’s social dominance, suggesting a boost in retail interest. The technical outlook for PI suggests a potential rebound from $0.20 amid a Morning Star pattern. 

Chart

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP prepare for a potential New Year rebound

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are holding steady on Wednesday after recording minor gains on the previous day. Technically, Bitcoin could extend gains within a triangle pattern while Ethereum and Ripple face critical overhead resistance.

Chart

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD recovers to 1.1750 region as 2025 draws to a close

EUR/USD recovers to 1.1750 region as 2025 draws to a close

Following the bearish action seen in the European session on Wednesday, EUR/USD regains its traction and recovery to the 1.1750 region. Nevertheless, the pair's volatility remains low as trading conditions thin out on the last day of the year.

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3450 on modest USD recovery

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3450 on modest USD recovery

GBP/USD remains under modest beairsh pressure and fluctuates at around 1.3450 on Wednesday. The US Dollar finds fresh demand due to the end-of-the-year position adjustments, weighing on the pair amid the pre-New Year trading lull. 

Gold retreats to $4,300 area, looks to post monthly gains

Gold retreats to $4,300 area, looks to post monthly gains

Gold stays on the back foot on the last day of 2025 and trades near $4,300, possibly pressured by profit-taking and position adjustments. Nevertheless, XAU/USD remains on track to post gains for December and extend its winning streak into a fifth consecutive month.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP prepare for a potential New Year rebound

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP prepare for a potential New Year rebound

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are holding steady on Wednesday after recording minor gains on the previous day. Technically, Bitcoin could extend gains within a triangle pattern while Ethereum and Ripple face critical overhead resistance. 

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

