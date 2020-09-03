EUR/JPY day trade opportunity in the making 1:3.5 R/R

As per the following article, EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bear's stars aligning for both short-term and swing-trading opportunities, a day trade opportunity has arisen.

However, the Nonfarm Payrolls on the horizon and given the magnitude of the bullish correction, it is a slightly higher risk opportunity and should be managed as so.

Nonetheless, the risk to reward ratio is highly compelling when married to the fundamentals of the US stock market slump for both the Asian and European sessions ahead.

1HR chart

15-min chart

Update: Sell limit filled

More to come...