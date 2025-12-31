EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro appreciates, approaching highs at 0.8740

The EUR/GBP is trading higher for the second consecutive day on a holiday-thinned trading session on Wednesday. The pair has reached levels above 0.8730, after bouncing from mid-term lows near 0.8700 to test weekly highs in the 0.8740 area at the time of writing.



The Euro is behaving better than the Pound amid a moderately cautious market, in the absence of key fundamental drivers. Looking from a wider perspective, the pair remains 0.7% below mid-December highs but on track to close the year with a 5.5% appreciation.

Technical Analysis: Bulls are likely to be challenged above 0.8740

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/GBP trades at 0.8735, little changed on a daily basis. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has turned positive around the zero line, suggesting a strengthening bullish momentum. The RSI prints 57, rising above the 50 midline and pointing to improving upside pressure.

Immediate resistance aligns with last Monday's high, at 0.8739, which is likely to test the strength of the pair's recovery. Further up, the next targets are the December 19 high, at 0.8773, and the key resistance area around 0.8800 (December 2, 16, and 17 highs)

Support is seen at Tuesday's low of 0.8706, ahead of the mid-October lows between 0.8655 and 0.8665.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)