EUR/JPY offered, breaks below 121.00 on ECB headlines

- EUR/JPY trades on a weak note and breaches 121.00.
- Increasing demand for JPY, EUR-selling weigh on the cross.
- Trade jitters keep the sentiment under pressure.
The favourable mood around the Japanese safe haven plus news from the ECB is now dragging EUR/JPY to fresh lows in the 120.80 area.
EUR/JPY focused on trade concerns, risk trends
The cross picked up extra downside traction after latest news cited the ECB could be studying the potential revamp of the bank’s inflation target.
Recent comments by President Trump undermined the continuation of the US-China trade talks and reignited fears of a global slowdown. In fact, besides suggesting that there still ‘a long way to go’ for both countries, Trump hinted at the probability of extra tariffs on Chinese products worth over $300 billion.
The subsequent dip in US yields gave extra wings to the demand for the Japanese safe haven, in turn dragging the cross to the negative territory for the fifth session in a row.
Later in the NA session, the Philly Fed index, Initial Claims and speeches by FOMC’s Bostic and Williams should keep the attention on the buck.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.30% at 120.80 and a breakdown of 120.78 (low Jul.18) would expose 119.33 (low Feb.7 2017) and finally 11.23 (monthly low Feb.24 2017). On the upside, the next resistance lines up at 121.83 (21-day SMA) seconded by 122.32 (high Jul.10) and then 123.35 (monthly high Jul.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
