EUR/JPY loses the grip and drops to lows near 117.30

- EUR/JPY grinds lower and challenges daily lows near 117.30.
- EUR weakness, JPY-buying behind the down move in the cross.
- EMU CPI failed to surprise markets to the upside.
The selling mood keeps hurting the sentiment in the shared currency and is now forcing EUR/JPY to recede further ground and test daily lows in the 117.30 area.
EUR/JPY focused on data, trade
The cross is prolonging the multi-session consolidative theme so far today, reversing two consecutive daily advances and looking to stabilize after Monday’s bullish ‘outside day’.
EUR remains well on the defensive and keeps bullish attempts on the cross limited following poor results from the euro docket this week as well as dovish rhetoric from ECB board member O.Rhen, who reiterated the need for extra stimulus in the region.
On the JPY-side, extra selling mood turned up earlier in the day in response to somewhat increased optimism on the US-China trade front after officials said they will try to resume talks in the near term.
Data wise today, German Retail Sales contracted more than expected 2.1% during July, while headline CPI in Euroland is expected to rise 1.0% on a year to August. Core prices, instead, are seen a tad lower: 0.9% YoY.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is retreating 0.30% at 117.40 and a breakdown of 116.56 (2019 low Aug.26) would open the door to 114.85 (2017 low Apr.17) and finally 113.71 (monthly low Nov.9 2016). On the other hand, the next resistance is seen at 118.11 (21-day SMA) followed by 119.87 (high Aug.6) and then 120.18 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid upbeat US data, weak EZ figures
EUR/USD is trading close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. US Core PCE met expectations with 1.6% YoY while Personal spending beat with 0.6%. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales disappointed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY retreats farther from weekly tops, back below mid-106.00s
Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned JPY and exerted some pressure. A subdued USD demand also did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Traders now look forward to the US data for some short-term opportunities.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the $1530 level.
How to Make Sense of Trump & Powell [Video]
Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, breaks down President Trump’s response to Jay Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole. In this interview with Jake Merl, Trevisani highlights the current dynamic between the trade war and interest rates.