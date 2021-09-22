EUR/JPY looks firmer, rebounds to 128.50 ahead of FOMC

- EUR/JPY partially reverses the recent pullback and retakes 128.50.
- US 10-year yields extend the consolidative mood pre-FOMC.
- Markets’ attention will be on the Fed’s tapering timetable, dots plot.
EUR/JPY finally seems to have regained the smile and now extends the bounce off recent lows near 128.00
EUR/JPY now looks to the Fed
After six consecutive sessions in the negative territory, some respite for EUR/JPY finally came on Wednesday and after bottoming out in the 128.00 zone.
The selling bias in the Japanese yen helps the cross to rebound from lows in the sub-128.00 area to the vicinity of 128.60 midweek.
The steady activity in US yields plus the unchanged bias from the BoJ at its meeting earlier in the session favour the depreciation of the Japanese currency, which in turn morphs into further gains in the cross.
Later in the session, the yen could face bouts of volatility considering the key FOMC event, where a potential tapering timetable and the updated “dots plot” are expected to be in the centre of the debate.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
So far, the cross is up 0.38% at 128.51 and a surpass of 129.58 (200-day SMA) would aim for a move to 130.00 (psychological level) and then 130.74 (monthly high Sep.3). On the downside, the next support comes at 127.93 (monthly low Sep.22) followed by 125.85 (200-week SMA) and finally 125.08 (2021 low Jan.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Indecisive above 1.1700 as Fed tapering looms
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1700, teasing monthly low for third straight day. Market sentiment improves over Evergrande, US debt limit extension. ECB policymakers cite inflation risks. Fed remains in focus, as it is expected to provide hints on tapering timing.
GBP/USD remains pressured ahead of central banks’ announcements
GBP/USD trades at fresh September lows in the 1.3620 region as investors await the US Federal Reserve. Supply-chain bottlenecks, higher gas prices limited gains for sterling. The BOE meets on Thursday.
XAU/USD testing bearish commitments at $1780 ahead of Fed
Gold price remains in the green for the fourth day in a row, consolidating the two-day recovery from over one-month lows of $1742.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question investors have for the Federal Reserve in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point.