EUR/JPY extends the rally below 162.00, all eyes on BoJ rate decision

- EUR/JPY holds positive ground for the third consecutive day near 161.85 on Thursday.
- BoJ’s Ueda comments and risk-on mood weigh on the Japanese Yen against the Euro.
- ECB’s Galhau said it will probably start cutting rates during the spring as a victory against inflation is in sight.
The EUR/JPY cross extends its upside below the 162.00 psychological barrier during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The diminishing possibility of ending negative interest rates by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) exerts some selling pressure on the Japanese Yen. At press time, EUR/JPY is trading at 161.85, adding 0.05% on the day.
Most analysts anticipate that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will exit its negative rate policy next week as Japanese policymakers have more evidence of a wage hike after the annual spring negotiations between unions and the biggest companies in Japan this week. However, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda offered a slightly bleaker assessment than in January, saying the economy was recovering but also showing some signs of weakness. Furthermore, the risk-on mood environment and bullish sentiment around the global equity markets weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the Euro (EUR).
The European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday that the central bank will probably start cutting rates during the spring, between April and June as the "victory" against inflation is in sight. Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir stated that the central bank shouldn’t cut interest rates before June as it needs additional data to ensure that inflation has been tamed.
Earlier this month, ECB President Christine Lagarde remarked that the first rate cuts would take place at the June meeting rather than in April. These dovish comments from the ECB policymakers might cap the upside of the EUR and act as a headwind for the EUR/JPY cross.
Moving on, traders will keep an eye on Spain’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday, along with the ECB’s Elderson, Schnabel, and De Guindos speeches. The CPI inflation data from France and Italy will be released on Friday. Next week, market players will shift their attention to the BoJ interest rate decision. This event might trigger volatility in the market and give a clear direction to the EUR/JPY cross.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|161.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.3
|Daily SMA50
|160.92
|Daily SMA100
|160.11
|Daily SMA200
|158.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.95
|Previous Daily Low
|160.9
|Previous Weekly High
|163.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.56
|Previous Monthly High
|163.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|158.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD lingers around 1.0950, striving to uphold its recent advances
EUR/USD remains steady near 1.0950 during Thursday's Asian session, in an attempt to maintain gains from the prior session. The pair received a boost as the US Dollar struggled to sustain its strength despite higher US Treasury yields spurred by positive inflation data.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2800, bullish potential seems intact
The GBP/USD pair continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and extends its consolidative price move around the 1.2800 mark for the second successive day on Thursday.
Gold further upside hinges on US Retail Sales, PPI inflation data
Gold is treading water above $2,170, awaiting a fresh batch of high-impact US economic data for the next push higher. The US Dollar is attempting a bounce amid a negative shift in risk sentiment while the US Treasury bond yields are consolidating a three-day recovery rally, capping a XAU/USD further upside.
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade causes a flurry of L2 restoration related queries
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade went live on Wednesday, a landmark event expected to have a significant impact on transaction costs for the network’s layer 2 projects. With its, several L2 tokens have rallied.
US Retail Sales: Economists expect consumption to rebound in February
The United States Census Bureau will publish the country’s Retail Sales report on Thursday, which is expected to show that the headline Retail Sales number will reverse the 0.8% monthly contraction seen in the first month of the year.