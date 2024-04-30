EUR/JPY extends recovery above 168.00 on upbeat Eurozone data

- EUR/JPY recovers sharply above 168.00 amid fresh concerns over ECB rate cuts from June.
- The Eurozone inflation rose higher than estimates, and Q1 GDP outperformed expectations.
- The Japanese Yen edges down but holds significant gains reported on Monday.
The EUR/JPY pair recovers further above the crucial resistance of 168.00 in Tuesday’s European session. The cross rises 0.36% after the Eurostat reported that strong preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April and Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.
The agency showed that annual Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 2.4%, remained in line with estimates and the prior reading. The core CPI that strips of volatile food and energy prices grew higher by 2.7% from the consensus of 2.6%.
Meanwhile, the GDP growth in the first quarter was 0.3%, significantly higher from the estimates of 0.1%. The economy remains stagnant in the last quarter of 2023. Sticky inflation combined with robust growth has raised concerns over European Central Bank (ECB) plans of announcing an end to the restrictive monetary policy framework.
The speculation for the ECB pivoting to rate cuts in the June meeting was firm due to consistently declining price pressures. Also, majority of ECB policymakers were comfortable with rate-cut expectations for June while they were divided over whether the rate cut cycle should continue straight after June meeting.
On the Tokyo front, the Japanese Yen has come down slightly against all major currencies after rallying on Monday. Financial markets anticipated that the upside move in the Japanese Yen was the outcome of Japan’s probable intervention. However, Japan’s top currency diplomat didn't confirm any FX intervention in his speech in the European session. Kanda said, "Speculative, rapid and abnormal FX moves have had a bad impact on the economy, so are unacceptable.". Kanda refrained from providing an appropriate level when asked about what could be the probable zone where the administration could intervene if authorities have not stepped yet.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|168.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|167.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|165.04
|Daily SMA50
|163.72
|Daily SMA100
|161.31
|Daily SMA200
|160.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|171.6
|Previous Daily Low
|165.66
|Previous Weekly High
|169.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.4
|Previous Monthly High
|165.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|167.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|169.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|164.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|170.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|174.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|176.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
