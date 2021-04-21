EUR/JPY: Break below 129.57/52 to increase the risk of a top – Credit Suisse

EUR/JPY has been unable to hold its move to new highs and below 129.70/52 would rekindle thoughts of a potential topping process, analysts at Credit Suisse appraise.
The aggressive rejection of new highs rekindles thoughts of a topping process
“With daily RSI momentum continuing to fall steadily the uptrend continues to lose momentum and thoughts of a potential topping process have been rekindled.”
“Key near-term support remains seen at 129.70/52, below which can add further weight to this view for a fall back to the 55-day average at 129.09. A close below here would then be seen as the trigger for a test of more important price and ‘neckline’ support at 128.43/29, below which would in our view see an important top established.”
“Resistance is seen at 130.19 initially, with a break back above 130.74 needed to reassert an upward bias for strength back to 130.98/131.00 en route to the 61.8% retracement of the entire 2018/2020 bear trend at 132.55.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
