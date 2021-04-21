EUR/JPY's spike higher looks exhaustive, attention reverts to 129.40 – Commerzbank

EUR/JPY probed the 130.66/68 recent highs again but was unable to close above that area. Therefore, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, turns the focus to the 129.40 uptrend.

EUR/JPY’s spike higher failed

“EUR/JPY popped through the mid-March high at 130.66, BUT we have again failed to CLOSE above here and the RSI continues to diverge. This looks like a failure to break higher and attention reverts to the uptrend at 129.40.”

“The uptrend guards the current March lows at 128.37/20 and also at the January high at 127.50.”