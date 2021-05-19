EUR/JPY appears firmer near 133.50, new 2021 highs

- EUR/JPY gathers further upside traction north of 133.00.
- Higher US yields support the selling bias in the Japanese yen.
- US FOMC Minutes next of relevance in the US calendar.
The upbeat note in US yields put the Japanese currency under downside pressure and favors the continuation of the upside momentum in EUR/JPY to new highs around 133.50 on Wednesday.
EUR/JPY now looks to Fed
EUR/JPY adds to Tuesday’s advance and keeps the rally well and sound for yet another session, this time leaving behind the key barrier at 133.00 the figure, levels last seen in April 2018.
The pick-up in yields of the US 10-year benchmark lends extra legs to the selling mood surrounding the Japanese yen in a context where the risk-on mood seems somewhat deflated.
In the data space, final April inflation figures in the euro area noted the headline CPI rose 1.6% from a year earlier and 0.7% when comes to the Core CPI.
Later in the session, all the attention is expected to be on the release of the FOMC Minutes from the April 27-28 meeting. Investors will be closely following any mention of inflation and taper discussion.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
So far, the cross is gaining 0.23% at 133.37 and a surpass of 133.43 (2021 high May 19) would pave the way for a test of 133.48 (monthly high Apr.2018) and then 134.00 (round level). On the downside, the next support at 131.64 (weekly low May 12) seconded by 130.98 (monthly low May 5) and finally 130.62 (50-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from double-top as the dollar pares losses
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, off the double top around 1.2250 as the dollar gains some ground with US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI came out at 1.6% as expected. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin hangs on last line of defense after dragging markets with it
Bitcoin price continued its crash as it slid another 11% today, pushing below $40,000. Ethereum price promptly followed the flagship cryptocurrency as it dropped below $3,000. Ripple is also deep inside the immediate demand zone, extending from $1.340 to $1.477, after Wednesday’s downswing.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.