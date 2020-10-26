- EUR/GBP steady above 0.9040 and capped below 0.9100.
- The pound remains on the defensive despite upbeat Brexit news.
- Downbeat German Busines Climate Index adds pressure on the EUR.
The euro has been moving back and forth against the pound, trading without a clear bias on Monday. The pair remains steady on the upper range of 0.9000, with upside attempts limited below 0.9100 and risk aversion pushing both currencies down against the USD.
Hopes of a Brexit deal ease GBP’s weakness
News reports about the extension of the Brexit negotiations has boosted hopes of a trade deal between the UK and the EU and offered support to the sterling earlier today. The pair lost ground during the London trading session to hit session lows at 0.9040.
According to newspaper headlines, EU representative Michael Barnier will stay in London until Wednesday in an attempt to seal a trade agreement with the UK to avoid an unfriendly exit from the Union.
On the macroeconomic front, the sharper than expected deterioration of the German Business Climate, with the IFO Index retreating in October for the first time since the start of the pandemic, has increased concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus, adding negative pressure on the euro.
The common currency, however, has found support at 0.9040 and pared daily losses to return to 0.9080 area and remain practically unchanged on the day. From a wider point of view, the pair is consolidating gains after having appreciated nearly 1% late last week although it seems unable to breach the 0.9100 level.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9074
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.9094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9079
|Daily SMA50
|0.9067
|Daily SMA100
|0.9047
|Daily SMA200
|0.8891
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9107
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9022
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9011
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9054
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9041
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8988
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8955
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9127
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9213
AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50
The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours.
Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance
Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data
WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.
Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves
The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.