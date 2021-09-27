EUR/GBP: Twelve month target remains at 0.83 – Danske Bank

The Bank of England is about to start tightening monetary policy, explained analysts at Danske Bank. They see the pound gaining ground on the back of the BoE and also from a positive USD environment.
Key Quotes:
“We expect the UK recovery to continue (e.g. payroll employment is now higher than pre-covid) although delta still creates uncertainty about the outlook. Also the bottlenecks are hitting the UK hard, as the UK is not only affected by the global bottlenecks but also bottlenecks created by Brexit.”
“Like the Fed, the Bank of England (BoE) is about to start tightening monetary policy. QE bond buying is set to end by the end of the year and markets are pricing in approximately two rate hikes before year-end 2022, which seems fair at the moment.”
“EUR/GBP has moved down to 0.85 since our last update and overall traded very narrowly within the 0.85-0.86 range. We still have a bullish view on GBP, as the USD-positive environment is usually also benefitting GBP.”
“We continue to target EUR/GBP at 0.83 in 12M. A risk to our forecast is a hit to global risk sentiment and/or if Bank of England keeps monetary policy accommodative for longer than currently expected. EU-UK tensions also remain a risk.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 on yield-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD is pressured under 1.17 as the dollar benefits from higher US Treasury yields. US Durable Goods Orders beat estimates with 1.8%. The center-left SPD came on top in the German elections.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37. dismissing UK petrol crisis
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.37, as sterling shrugs off the drying up of some petrol stations due to Brexit-related lorry driver shortages.
Gold bulls not interested
Upbeat US data lifted the market’s mood and weighed on the dollar. US Treasury yields continue climbing to multi-month highs. XAU/USD is marginally higher on a daily basis but bears retain control.
Dogecoin network update to boost mainstream adoption, trigger next DOGE rally
The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s utility is rising with news of AMC’s adoption of DOGE as a payment method. Traders are now anticipating a reduction in transaction fees and a recovery in DOGE.
Apple: Is the new iPhone 13 a reason to buy?
Apple stock barely registers any change on Friday. AAPL closes at $146.92 for a tiny gain. Stocks are struggling for upside momentum from the latest dip.