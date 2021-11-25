- EUR/GBP remains trapped around the 0.8375-0.8430 range, with no clear direction.
- Eurozone: COVID-19 fourth wave could severely impact Europe, as Germany prepares for the possibility of enacting lockdowns.
- Brexit: The EU and the UK, seem far for getting an agreement in the near term.
The EUR/GBP cuts some weekly losses during the day, up some 0.06%, trading at 0.8411 at the time of writing. On Thursday’s overnight session, the euro gained some ground against the British pound, shrugging off COVID-19 fourth wave Europe woes, while negotiations between the EU and the UK seem stuck regarding Brexit.
The fourth wave of COVID-19 is impacting severely in Europe, with cases rising at record levels. Austria −which reimposed a two-week lockdown−, and Germany who’s started to impose tighter rules amid the country’s worst COVID-19 surge, are studying mandatory vaccines measures throughout both countries. Also, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Netherlands, and Hungary reported new highs in daily infections as winter approaches Europe.
Talking about Brexit jitters that could weigh on the British pound, a UK government spokesperson said that the UK PM had told the Irish PM that he was concerned about a substantial gap that remained between the UK and EU on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Furthermore, the French Fishing Association threatened to take action on Friday, blocking French ports and the Channel tunnel, as the UK has faltered to get what they wanted. That would exacerbate supply chain disruptions that are already plaguing the UK economy.
That said, alongside central bank policy divergence, it seems to favor GBP bulls as the Bank of England prepares to tighten monetary policy conditions. However, Brexit jitters could cap any downside moves on the EUR/GBP pair.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/GBP daily chart depicts the pair is range-trading between the 0.8370-0.8430 region, failing to break over/under the range. According to the daily moving averages (DMA’s), favors a bearish bias, as the DMA’s reside well above the spot price, with a downward slope, indicating that selling pressure could be mounting.
Further, the candlesticks of Monday and Wednesday left two large wicks on top of the real bodies, suggesting that sellers are under control, despite the strong support found around the 0.8370s area.
In the continuation of the downtrend, the first support would be the November 22 swing low at 0.8380. A breach of the latter would expose the January 2020 swing lows around 0.8281
On the other hand, the first resistance would be the August 10 swing low-turned resistance at 0.8449, followed by the 50-DMA dynamic resistance at 0.8492.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8411
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|0.8406
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.848
|Daily SMA50
|0.8498
|Daily SMA100
|0.8523
|Daily SMA200
|0.8567
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8415
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8385
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8384
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8624
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8396
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8403
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8389
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8372
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8358
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8432
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8449
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD seesaws near 16-month low on the way to 1.1000
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 1.1215 during the initial Asian session on Friday. The major currency pair dropped to the fresh low since July 2020 before consolidating on Thursday. 1.1500, 200-week SMA adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD steady around yearly low inside weekly descending channel
GBP/USD defends the 1.3300 threshold, taking rounds to the recently flashed yearly low during the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the cable stays inside a one-week-old falling trend channel. Although the bearish channel keeps sellers hopeful, MACD and RSI conditions signal a corrective pullback targeting the channel’s upper line near 1.3340.
Gold: Bulls line up for a correction in the greenback
Gold was little changed, with markets in the US closed for Thanksgiving but remains heavy following the renomination of Jerome Powell as a hawkish move. The yellow metal is trading up 0.20% vs the greenback which appears to be consolidating.
MATIC bulls crawl out of ditch, rebooting Polygon uptrend towards $2.5
Polygon (MATIC) price has been rising despite most cryptocurrencies having been on the back foot these past few days. With this uptick, bulls are now
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.