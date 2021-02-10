EUR/GBP trades with modest losses, just above mid-0.8700s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP continued with its struggle to capitalize on attempted intraday positive move.
  • The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.

The EUR/GBP cross traded with a mild negative bias through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near three-day lows, just above mid-0.8700s.

The cross once again struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and met with some fresh supply near the 0.8780 region amid the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the British pound. The UK's lead in terms of the coronavirus vaccination drive and diminishing odds for negative BoE interest rates in 2021 was seen as a key factor that continued benefitting the sterling.

On the other hand, the shared currency's currency relative underperformance against its British counterpart could be attributed to concerns about the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe. Adding to this, reports that the German government wants to extend lockdown until March 14th added to worries about a more prolonged economic slowdown and further undermined demand for the euro.

On the economic data front, the German CPI was finalized at 0.8% for January, while French Industrial Production unexpectedly contracted by 0.8% during the same month. This did little to inspire bullish traders or provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/GBP cross. The lack of any strong buying interest suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over.

Even from a technical perspective, repeated failures near the 0.8800 mark favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent/well-established downward trajectory. Hence, a subsequent slide below the 0.8740-35 region, or near nine-month lows set last Friday, en-route the 0.8700 round-figure mark, remains a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8758
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.8771
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8844
Daily SMA50 0.8962
Daily SMA100 0.8994
Daily SMA200 0.8999
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8797
Previous Daily Low 0.8762
Previous Weekly High 0.886
Previous Weekly Low 0.8738
Previous Monthly High 0.9085
Previous Monthly Low 0.8812
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8784
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8776
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8756
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8741
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8721
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8791
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8812
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8826

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood

EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains above 1.21, as the dollar remains on the back foot. Investors remain upbeat about US fiscal stimulus while shrugging off Europe's slow vaccination campaign. US inflation and Fed Chair Powell's speech are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing

Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing

Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089. 

Read more

XAU/USD loses traction before reaching $1,850, tests trend line

XAU/USD loses traction before reaching $1,850, tests trend line

XAU/USD clings to modest daily gains around $1,840. Ascending trend line on one-hour chart forms strong support. $1,857 could be seen as the next target if gold manages to break above $1,850.

Gold news

US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?

US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?

Inflation is expected to remain quiescent in January with consumer prices moving in the narrow range of the last six months. Headline annual CPI to rise, core to fall. Fed inflation averaging policy has obviated market interest.

Read more

US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell

US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell

The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures