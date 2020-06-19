EUR/GBP to retest the recent high at 0.9056 – Commerzbank

EUR/GBP is heading to the recent high at 0.9056, the pair trades at 0.9009 as of writing, and beyond. The bullish sentiment is secured while EUR/GBP trades above the uptrend at 0.8906, Commerzbank’s Karen Jones reports.

Key quotes

“EUR/GBP has rallied higher following a sell off in Sterling and is well placed to re-challenge 0.9056/86, the recent high and Fibo resistance.”

“Above 0.9086 we target 0.9184, then 0.9323, the 61.8% and 78.6% retracement of the move seen since March.”

“A bullish bias will be maintained while above the short-term uptrend at 0.8906 and we look for the market to here.”