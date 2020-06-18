BoE fell short of estimates, GBP/USD points to the downside

The Bank of England provided help to the government and the economy but probably fell short of expectations as QE is increased by £100, the lower bound of expectations. GBP/USD, which is trading just above the 1.25 level, has room to fall, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“The BoE met expectations by announcing it is expanding its bond-buying scheme by £100 billion. For the reaction in sterling, the ‘Old Lady’ fell short of estimates of some participants which foresaw an expansion of £150 to £200 billion. In the coronavirus era, more money printing is better for the underlying currency as it funds fiscal relief and stimulus.”
“The BoE said it expects to run through its new funds by year-end and that implies a slower pace of purchases. Andrew Bailey, Governor of the BoE, seems reluctant to ‘do whatever it takes’ – and that does not bode well for the economy nor for sterling.”
“Andy Haldane, the bank's chief economist and usually a dove, surprised by voting against all the other eight peers in the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) by rejecting further support. If he continues throwing his weight against the further stimulus, others may follow.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 after minimal BOE stimulus
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.2450 after the BOE boosted its bond-buying scheme by £100 billion, at the lower bound of expectations, and hinted at a slower pace of purchases. US jobless claims disappointed with an increase of around 1.5 million.
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1250 as US jobless claims miss
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, consolidating minimal losses. US initial and continuing claims missed expectations while the Philly Fed figure jumped back to positive territory. Coronavirus concerns are weighing on stocks, supporting the dollar.
Gold fades a bullish spike to fresh weekly tops, slides below $1725 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick to weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, below the $1725 level in the last hour.
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.