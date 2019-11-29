EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Follows six-week-old falling channel ahead of German/EU data

- EUR/GBP keeps it under the near-term falling trend channel.
- 100-SMA restricts intermediate pullbacks.
- March month low offers additional support.
EUR/GBP seesaws around 0.8530 while heading into the European session on Friday.
The pair recently bounced off the seven-week-old channel’s support but fails to stay strong enough to confront the 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) that limits the quote’s intermediate bounces off-late.
As a result, prices are likely to revisit the channel support level of 0.8495, a break of which could drag it to March month low of 0.8470.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 0.8570 mark, comprising 100-bar SMA, will trigger fresh run-up to channel’s resistance, close to 0.8620 now. If at all prices manage to remain strong beyond 0.8620, bulls can target monthly high surrounding 0.8660 ahead of looking at the 0.8700 mark.
On the economic front, German Retail Sales and Unemployment joins the Eurozone inflation data. While forecasts indicate mixed signals, TD Securities anticipate a bit higher inflation number while saying, “we look for Eurozone inflation to edge a bit higher in November, coming in at 0.8% y/y (mkt 0.9%). Underlying this, we look for core CPI to hold steady at 1.1% y/y (mkt 1.2%), but with a slightly larger rise in food prices and slightly smaller drag from energy prices to push headline CPI a notch higher.”
EUR/GBP 4-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8526
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.8527
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8578
|Daily SMA50
|0.869
|Daily SMA100
|0.8872
|Daily SMA200
|0.8797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8545
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8499
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8606
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8522
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9022
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8527
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8516
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8503
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8478
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8594
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.10, eyes monthly loss
EUR/USD is on track to end November on a negative note. November's drop has poured cold water over the optimism generated by October's sharp rally. The EUR may find love if the German data beats estimates. Gains could be short-lived due to the Sino-US political tensions.
GBP/USD struggles to remain strong as UK media criticizes PM Johnson
GBP/USD stays a little changed around one week high above 1.2900. The quote rallied Thursday after YouGov’s MRP indicator signaled Tory lead. UK PM Boris Johnson’s ignorance of some media appearances got criticized off-late.
USD/JPY flirts with lows near 109.50 amid negative equities
USD/JPY is currently trading near session lows of 109.45, having hit a high of 109.60 in early Asia. The pair is pulling back, possibly tracking the slow descent of the S&P 50 futures. The index futures are reporting a 0.26% drop.
Gold extends range trade below $ 1460, eyes worst month since 2016
Gold is back on the bids in the Asian trades this Black Friday, recovering from a dip to session lows of 1456.50. However, the bears continue to guard the 1460 barrier, keeping the upside attempts in check.
OPEC, OPEC and more OPEC will be what oil markets will be all about next week
Markets are looking ahead to a crucial meeting of the OPEC+ alliance to determine as to whether the price of oil can continue in its northerly trajectory depending gon the outcome of the gathering.