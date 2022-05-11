EUR/GBP steadies around 0.8550 as investors await ECB’s Lagarde, Brexit NIP supports

- EUR/GBP is hovering around 0.8550 ahead of ECB Lagarde’s speech and Germany’s HICP.
- Investors may find insights about APP conclusions and growth forecasts.
- Germany’s HICP is seen at 7.8, in line with the prior figures.
The EUR/GBP pair is trading back and forth in a narrow range of 0.8535-0.8578 in the Asian session. Investors are focusing on the speech from European Central Bank (ECB)’s Christine Lagarde, which is due in the European interval.
The speech from ECB’s Lagarde is expected to dictate over concluding the Asset Purchase Program (APP), which is likely to kick-start from the third quarter of this year. ECB policymaker in her last monetary policy announcement stated that a rate hike is not on the list till the APP gets terminated. Apart from the APP, ECB’s Lagarde could dictate the growth forecasts, which have surely been trimmed after the Ukraine crisis. The ongoing discussion of an embargo on Russian oil by Europe is gaining momentum. However, the announcement of an embargo could have multiplier effects on employment and other related catalysts.
Apart from Lagarde’s speech, investors will also keep Germany’s HICP on the radar. The yearly HICP is expected to land at 7.8%, in line with the prior figure. A higher-than-expected figure could weaken the euro bulls.
On the pound front, the delay in decision-making over the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) is weighing pressure on sterling. The spokesperson from the UK administration said Johnson urged them to deliver for the people of Northern Ireland. "We want to fix some of the underlying challenges" regarding the NIP, the spokesperson added.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8547
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|0.8551
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.84
|Daily SMA50
|0.8379
|Daily SMA100
|0.8376
|Daily SMA200
|0.8445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8579
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8535
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8591
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8367
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8467
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.825
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8562
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8531
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8512
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8488
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8575
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8618
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls flirt with 1.0550 ahead of Lagarde, US inflation
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains to test 1.0550, as the US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields stabilize. ECB Lagarde's speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD consolidates the bounce above 1.2300, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.2300, having stalled its rebound near 1.2350. The cable defends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
Gold eyes US inflation and daily close below 200-DMA
Gold Price is meandering near three-month lows, extending its selling spiral so far this week, as the haven demand for the US dollar remains unabated. Despite the latest downtick in the dollar, the bullish momentum remains intact.
Why you should not buy the dip on Cardano yet
Cardano price has been on a massive downswing while all the altcoins were rallying. The recent bearish onslaught has made things worse for ADA holders.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April.