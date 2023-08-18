EUR/GBP snaps five days of losing streaks around 0.8540 ahead of UK Retails Sales

- EUR/GBP posts modest gains, bouncing off the weekly low of 0.8521 on Friday.
- The EU's trade balance was improved due to sharp declines in the trade deficits with Russia.
- The core CPI data suggests persistent UK inflation, which may encourage the BoE to maintain a tightening monetary policy.
- Investors will monitor the UK Retail Sales, the Europen Central Bank (ECB) Philip Lane’s speech, Eurozone HICP data.
The EUR/GBP cross recovers some lost ground and snaps five days of losing streaks during the early Asian session on Friday. The cross currently trades near 0.8540, gaining 0.11% on the day. Market players await the release of the UK Retail Sales MoM for July. The monthly figure is expected to drop by 0.5%.
Eurostat revealed on Thursday that June's trade surplus in the Eurozone was $23.0 billion ($25.01 billion), compared to a deficit of $27.1 billion in the same month in 2022. Additionally, the Exports YoY rose 0.3%, while Imports plunged 17.7% with significant drops in shipments from both Russia and China.
Earlier this week, the preliminary Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter came in at 0.3% and 0.6% YoY, matching expectations. Meanwhile, Eurozone Industrial Production for June MoM improved to 0.5% versus -0.1% market consensus and 0.0% prior. The monthly Industrial Output data rose by 0.5% versus the estimation of a 0.1% decline.
The stronger-than-expected data from the Eurozone, however, failed to lift the Euro against its rivals as the prospects for economic growth and inflation are still uncertain. This, in turn, limits the upside for the Euro and acts as a headwind for the EUR/GBP cross.
On the other hand, the UK’s National Statistics reported on Wednesday that the nation's Consumer Price Index (CPI) MoM came in at -0.4%, above the market consensus of -0.5% versus the previous reading of 0.1%. On a yearly basis, British CPI inflation rose 6.8% for June, as expected at 6.8%. The core CPI, which excludes volatile oil and food prices for July, increased by 6.9%, better than the 6.8% estimation.
The prospect of stubborn inflation in the UK economy has increased due to the core CPI data, which might convince the Bank of England (BoE) to maintain its tightening monetary policy. However, the fear of an aggressive rate hike by the BoE might exert pressure on the Pound Sterling as investors worry that it might impact negatively the UK economy.
Moving on, market participants will focus on the UK Retail Sales due later in the European session. Also, the Europen Central Bank (ECB) board member Philip Lane’s speech and the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for July will be released later in the day. The data will be critical for determining a clear movement for the EUR/GBP cross.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.854
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8598
|Daily SMA50
|0.8585
|Daily SMA100
|0.866
|Daily SMA200
|0.872
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8557
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8524
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8669
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.859
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8544
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8517
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8503
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8483
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8571
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
