EUR/GBP retreats from 0.8570 on weak German Retail Sales

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling remains unchanged even though Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Jonathan Haskel delivers a hawkish guidance on interest rates. BoE Haskel said on late Wednesday to the Financial Times that rate cuts should be "a long way off." Haskel warned that, “fall in headline inflation is good news. However, he doesn’t think the headline figures give a good guide to the persistence.”

Poor Retail Sales could force ECB policymakers to discuss more about reducing interest rates early. Weak German Retail Sales tend to influence ECB policymakers heavily as it is the largest economy of Eurozone in term of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). ECB policymaker Madis Muller said on Tuesday that “we're closer to a point where ECB can start cutting rates.” Easing wage growth has fuelled ECB’s rate-cut expectations for the June meeting.

The Retail Sales data is an indicator of the current status of consumer spending, which accounts for a major part of the economy. Weak Retail Sales data indicates deepening cost of living crisis due to high interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB) .

The EUR/GBP pair falls back from 0.8570 as German Retail Sales data for February remains weaker than expected. Monthly Retail Sales surprisingly contracted by 1.9% against the consensus of 0.3% growth. In January, Retail Sales dropped by 0.4%. Annually, sales at retail stores were declined at a higher pace of 2.7% against expectations of -0.8% and the former decline of 1.4%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.