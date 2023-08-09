EUR/GBP retakes 0.8600, struggles to capitalize on its recovery from over one-week low

- EUR/GBP rebounds from over a one-week low touched during the Asian session on Wednesday.
- The worsening UK economic outlook undermines the GBP and prompts intraday short-covering.
- Expectations that the ECB will end its rate-hiking cycle soon act as a headwind and .cap gains.
The EUR/GBP cross stages a modest recovery from over a one-week low touched during the Asian session on Wednesday and retakes the 0.8600 round-figure mark in the last hour. Spot prices, for now, seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak, though the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
A bleak outlook for the UK economy undermines the British Pound (GBP), which turns out to be a key factor that prompts some intraday short-covering around the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said that there was a 60% risk of the government going to the polls during a recession. In its quarterly update, the NIESR added that it would take until the third quarter of 2024 for UK output to return to its pre-pandemic peak.
This comes after a report from the British Retail Consortium showed on Tuesday that UK Retail Sales in July registered its weakest year-on-year growth since August 2022. Furthermore, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) said on Monday that British employers reduced the number of new permanent staff they hired through agencies by the most since mid-2020. This, along with the Bank of England's (BoE) less hawkish forward guidance, continues to undermine the GBP.
It is worth recalling that the BoE raised its key benchmark interest rate by 25 bps to a 15-year peak level of 5.25% last Thursday and signalled that the tightening cycle may be nearing an end. The UK central bank called its current monetary policy stance "restrictive" and forced investors to scale back expectations for the peak rate. However, speculations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will halt its streak of nine consecutive rate hikes in September might cap the upside for the EUR/GBP cross.
In fact, the ECB, in its economic bulletin published last Friday, noted that the underlying inflation in the region likely peaked during the first half of 2023. Adding to this, Fitch Ratings said on Friday that falling Euro Zone inflation puts ECB rates peak within sight. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move ahead of important UK macro releases, including the prelim Q2 GDP report, due on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.8594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.86
|Daily SMA50
|0.8585
|Daily SMA100
|0.8675
|Daily SMA200
|0.8725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8626
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8594
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8606
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8613
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8647
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady near 0.6550 after mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is holding steady near 0.6550, as mixed Chinese inflation data failed to move the needle around the Australian Dollar. The downside in the pair remains cushioned by a broadly subdued US Dollar.
EUR/USD licks banks, Italy inflicted wounds near 1.0950 with eyes on US inflation
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0960 as bears take a breather after a two-day losing streak. The Euro pair dropped the most in a week the previous day after news from Italy joined the broad risk aversion to weigh on the major currency pair.
Gold appears fragile near $1,925 key support amid China, inflation woes
Gold price remains on the back foot at the lowest level in a month, poking an upward-sloping support line from February around $1,925. The yellow metal justifies the firmer US Dollar and the market’s fresh fears emanating from the banking and real estate sector.
Pepe price rises 10% as $470 million in market capitalization comes in, but a 5% crash may be imminent
Pepe price turned bullish during the afternoon of the US session, recording a surge that had not been seen in a while. The rally comes despite the lack of activity on the meme coin’s social media network, raising eyebrows about what may have sparked the surge.
Markets slide on China concerns, while Italy whacks the banks
European markets have seen sharp falls on Tuesday after the latest China trade numbers for July showed further weakness on both imports and exports. There was little to cheer in today’s numbers with exports sliding by -14.5%, the worst number since the pandemic.