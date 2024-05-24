EUR/GBP remains above 0.8500 due to lower-than-expected UK Retail Sales

- EUR/GBP gains ground as Office for National Statistics released lower-than-expected UK Retail Sales data on Friday.
- UK Retail Sales (MoM) declined by 2.3% in April, marking the largest decrease in four months.
- The Euro continues to advance since the improved Eurozone Manufacturing PMI released on Thursday.
EUR/GBP extends its gains, trading around 0.8520 during the early European session on Friday. The decline in the Pound Sterling (GBP) supports the EUR/GBP cross, which could be attributed to lower-than-expected Retail Sales data from the United Kingdom (UK).
UK Retail Sales (MoM) declined by 2.3% in April, following a downwardly revised 0.2% fall in March and a worse-than-expected decline of 0.4%. This marks the largest decrease in retail sales in four months. Annually, Retail Sales decreased by 2.7%, swinging from the previous increase of 0.4%.
Core Retail Sales, which exclude auto motor fuel sales, fell by 2.0% MoM, compared to a 0.6% decline in March. On an annual basis, Core Retail Sales decreased by 3.0%, compared to no change in the previous month.
Moreover, the GfK Consumer Confidence came in at the reading of -17 in May, as compared to the previous reading of -19 in April, posting the highest reading since December 2021 and coming in better than forecasts of -18. The data shows that the cost of living crisis and high borrowing costs continued to weigh on consumer sentiment.
On Friday, Reuters reported Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, saying “All in all, consumers are clearly sensing that conditions are improving. This good result anticipates further growth in confidence in the months to come.”
On Thursday, the Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) improved to 47.4 in May from April's 45.7, surpassing the expected reading of 46.2 and reaching a 15-month high. This improvement in the manufacturing sector's downturn supported the Euro.
According to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, ECB President Christine Lagarde expressed confidence that Eurozone inflation is under control and suggested that an interest rate cut is likely next month. LSEG data indicates that financial markets have priced in a 25 basis-point cut in June.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8518
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8517
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8565
|Daily SMA50
|0.8566
|Daily SMA100
|0.8561
|Daily SMA200
|0.8603
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8527
|Previous Daily Low
|0.85
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8614
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8555
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8521
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8502
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8475
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8542
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8557
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD defends 1.0800 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is holding ground above 1.0800 in European trading on Friday. The pair, however, stays undermined by the recent strength in the US Dollar on strong US PMI data and hawkish Fed expectations. Mid-tier US data and Fedspeak are next on tap.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2700 after downbeat UK Retail Sales-led dip
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2700 in the European session on Friday, recovery ground after a brief dip, fuelled by a bigger-than-expected decline in the UK Retail Sales data for April. The pair remains on a corrective decline from two-month highs of 1.2761 on resurgent US Dollar demand.
Gold eyes $2,310 support, as rising wedge remains in play
Gold price is nursing losses while flirting with two-week lows near $2,327 in the Asian session on Friday. Gold price extends its losing streak into the fourth straight day, remaining on track to book the first weekly loss in three weeks.
Why is Pepe meme coin rallying? What’s next after PEPE’s ATH? Premium
Pepe price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, but it might come after a correction. This short-term pullback could be used by sidelined buyers to accumulate PEPE for the next leg up.
Waning reflation appetite?
The week hasn’t been pleasant for the market bulls. On Wednesday, the FOMC minutes showed the disturbing truth that ‘many’ Fed members wondered whether keeping the rates ‘high for longer’ was sufficiently restrictive to tame inflation.