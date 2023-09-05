EUR/GBP recovers to 0.8550 even as ECB vs. BoE battle appears dicey ahead of Eurozone, UK statistics

- EUR/GBP picks up bids to reverse week-start losses.
- ECB policymakers flash mixed signals but push back rates cuts and help Euro to stay firmer.
- Mixed UK spending data, fears about British recession keeps pair buyers hopeful.
- Eurozone PPI, ECB’s Lagarde and UK PMIs will be important for fresh impulse.
EUR/GBP remains on the front foot around 0.8550 as it reverses the week-start losses heading amid the early hours of the European session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair struggles to justify the European Central Bank (ECB) statements amid mixed signals from the UK spending clues. Also likely to challenge the pair traders is the cautious mood ahead of the key data from the Eurozone and the UK, not to forget ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech.
The Irish Business Publication, The Currency, recently shared details of the August 31 interview with ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane where the policymaker praised softening in the August inflation data but cited the need for sustained easing in inflation to defend the policy doves.
That said, ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted the need for central banks to keep the inflation expectations firmly anchored on Monday. On the same line was the President of the Deutsche Bundesbank and the ECB Council Member Joachim Nagel who advocated for price stability while hesitating from further details.
Elsewhere, Reuters came out with the Barclay Card data while saying, “Annual growth in the UK consumer spending on credit and debit cards slowed to 2.8% in August from 4.0% in July.” However, the UK’s BRC Like-for-Like Retail Sales grew 4.3% YoY for August versus 1.8% prior.
While the British spending details are mixed, a suggestion from the UK Think Tank to infuse more liquidity into the UK capital markets with pensions seems to lure the Bank of England (BoE) hawks, due to the likely lift to the inflation, which in turn lures the EUR/GBP bears.
However, a confirmation from the Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for July, US Factory Orders for the said month and a speech from ECB’s Lagarde become necessary for clear directions. Above all, Thursday’s Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Report Hearings will be crucial for traders to watch to watch as the hawkish bias about the UK central bank recedes of late.
Technical analysis
A two-month-old bullish triangle formation, currently between 0.8510 and 0.8630, keeps the EUR/USD pair buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8552
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.855
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8575
|Daily SMA50
|0.8584
|Daily SMA100
|0.8632
|Daily SMA200
|0.8713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8564
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8543
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8611
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8548
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8493
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8532
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8521
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8561
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8581
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is seeing fresh selling, dropping toward 1.0750 in the European morning on Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a modest US Dollar uptick, as investors stay cautious amid China's economic woes. EU PPI and US Factory Orders are next of note.
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2600 as US Dollar regains poise
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.2600 early Europe on Tuesday. The US Dollar is finding fresh demand, as risk sentiment remains tepid amid looming China's economic risks. Focus shifts to the UK final Services PMI and US factory data.
Gold finds dual support at $1,930 and $1,915, US data eyed
Gold Price stays pressured for the fourth consecutive day despite lacking downside momentum. Upbeat headlines from China, Country Garden fails to impress XAU/USD buyers as US Dollar traces firmer yields.
XRP price breaks resistance at $0.50, lawyers discuss settlement with SEC in light of Coinbase lawsuit
Recent developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit are the payment firm’s filing against the regulator, where Ripple argues that the grounds for appeal was “dissatisfaction” with Judge Torres’ ruling.
USD rally extends into September
The US dollar's recent performance has been characterized by its continued strength, which has persisted overnight and intensified since the end of the previous week.