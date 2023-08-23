EUR/GBP recovers strongly from 0.8500 as UK S&P PMI deteriorates

- EUR/GBP delivers a V-shape recovery as UK factory activities remain vulnerable in August.
- UK’s Manufacturing PMI dropped significantly to 42.5 from estimates of 45.0 and the prior release of 45.3.
- Eurozone Services PMI fails to maintain above the 50.0 thresholds and slips into the contracting territory.
The EUR/GBP pair recovers strongly after discovering stellar buying interest near the psychological support of 0.8500 in the European session. The asset strengthened after S&P Global reported weaker-than-anticipated United Kingdom PMI data for August.
UK’s Manufacturing PMI dropped significantly to 42.5 from estimates of 45.0 and the prior release of 45.3. This has been the lowest factory data figure since the pandemic period, which demonstrates the consequences of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). The current tightening cycle of the BoE is the most aggressive in history and has dampened the economic outlook.
Additionally, Services PMI has shifted into the contraction phase below the 50.0 threshold. The economic data landed at 48.7 lower than estimates of 50.8 and July’s reading of 51.3. Vulnerable UK economic data indicates that the economy is expected to report recession sooner amid painful stubborn inflation.
On Tuesday, BoE policymakers warned about significant upside risks to corporate defaults amid higher interest rates. A survey from the BoE shows that the share of non-financial UK companies experiencing a weak debt-service coverage ratio will rise to 50% by year-end from last year’s reading of 45%.
Meanwhile, UK interest rate swaps demonstrate less than 50% chance of BoE’s interest rates reaching 6%. BoE’s interest rate peak is now seen at 5.90% vs. 6.06% projected earlier.
On the Eurozone front, the preliminary Manufacturing PMI for August outperformed expectations of 42.6, and the prior reading of 42.7, landed at 43.7. However, the Services PMI remained lower at 48.3 than estimates of 50.5 and the former release of 50.9. Eurozone Services PMI fails to maintain above the 50.0 thresholds and slips into the contracting territory.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.855
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.8518
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8586
|Daily SMA50
|0.8583
|Daily SMA100
|0.8653
|Daily SMA200
|0.8717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8546
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8514
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8633
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8524
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8533
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8538
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.857
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
