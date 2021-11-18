EUR/GBP recovers further from 21-month low, retakes 0.8400 mark

- EUR/GBP witnessed some short-covering from YTD lows touched earlier this Thursday.
- The USD profit-taking slide benefitted the euro and remained supportive of the move.
- BoE rate hike bets underpinned the GBP, though Brexit woes kept bulls on the defensive.
The EUR/GBP cross built on its intraday recovery move from YTD lows and climbed back above the 0.8400 mark during the mid-European session.
The cross staged a goodish rebound from the 0.8385-80 area, or the lowest level since February 2020 and has now recovered a major part of the previous day's heavy losses. This marked the first day of a positive move in the previous five and could be solely attributed to short-covering following the recent slump of nearly 200 pips from the very important 200-day SMA.
The possibility of the UK government suspending a part of the Brexit settlement over Northern Ireland, along with the impasse over the post-Brexit fishing rights acted as a headwind for the sterling. Apart from this, the ongoing US dollar profit-taking slide benefitted the shared currency, which further contributed to the EUR/GBP pair's intraday recovery move.
That said, the divergent bank of England and the European Central Bank monetary policy outlooks could hold back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets. This week's upbeat UK employment details and hotter-than-expected CPI print reassured an imminent BoE rate hike in December. Conversely, the ECB has been pushing back on market bets for tighter policy.
This, in turn, warrants some caution before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has bottomed out in the near term and positioning for any further appreciating move. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to meet with a fresh supply and run out of the steam near the 0.8420 region, or the previous YTD daily closing lows set on October 26.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8412
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.8392
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8488
|Daily SMA50
|0.8512
|Daily SMA100
|0.8531
|Daily SMA200
|0.8576
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8436
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8385
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8588
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8521
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8624
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8405
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8417
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8372
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8321
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8424
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8475
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
