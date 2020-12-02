EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Teasing a falling channel breakout

By Omkar Godbole

EUR/GBP is currently trading above the upper end of the falling channel, represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 11 and Oct. 20 highs and Sept. 28 and Nov. 11 lows. 

The pair needs to print a convincing close above 0.8987 on Wednesday to confirm a bullish breakout. That would open the doors for 0.9069 (Nov. 5 high) and 0.91. 

At press time, the pair is trading 0.12% higher on the day near 0.90. On the downside, the Dec. 1 low of 0.8929 is the level to beat for the sellers. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9001
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.8991
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8955
Daily SMA50 0.9026
Daily SMA100 0.9038
Daily SMA200 0.8966
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9008
Previous Daily Low 0.8929
Previous Weekly High 0.8995
Previous Weekly Low 0.8867
Previous Monthly High 0.9069
Previous Monthly Low 0.8861
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8978
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8959
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8944
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8897
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8866
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9023
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9054
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9101

 

 

