- EUR/GBP snaps two-day uptrend as it retreats from intraday high.
- Short-term key resistance line challenges buyers amid looming bear cross on MACD, RSI pullback.
- Convergence of 100-HMA, 200-HMA appears tough nut to crack for bears.
EUR/GBP returns to the bear’s radar, after a two-day off, as the quote mark another U-turn from the two-week-old descending resistance line during early Wednesday. That said, the cross-currency pair drops to 0.8818 by the press time.
Not only the multiple failures to cross the downward-sloping trend line from January 13 but the impending bear cross on the MACD and the RSI’s (14) retreat from the overbought territory also hint at the quote’s further weakness.
However, a convergence of the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and the 200-HMA, around 0.8790 at the latest, put a floor under the EUR/GBP prices.
In a case where the EUR/GBP drops below the 0.8790 support confluence, a two-week-old ascending trend line, close to 0.8775 by the press time, could act as the last defense for the pair buyers.
On the contrary, a successful break of the aforementioned resistance line, close to 0.8825, could easily poke the previous weekly high near 0.8885.
Though, the EUR/GBP bulls need confirmation from the previous monthly high surrounding the 0.890 round figure to convince the buyers.
Overall, EUR/GBP is likely to witness further downside but the gap towards the north appears limited.
EUR/GBP: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.882
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.8819
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8806
|Daily SMA50
|0.874
|Daily SMA100
|0.8738
|Daily SMA200
|0.8626
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.883
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8772
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8852
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8897
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8722
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8808
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8794
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8784
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8726
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8842
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7050 on dismal China's Caixin PMI, Fed eyed
AUD/USD is trading below 0.7050, having faced fresh supply on dismal China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI. Dovish comments from RBA policymaker Kohler remain a drag on the pair despite a broadly subdued US Dollar. Investors stay cautious ahead of the Fed verdict.
EUR/USD slides to 1.0850 as German/US data intensifies ECB vs. Fed battle
EUR/USD renews intraday bottom around mid-1.0800s as it reverses the previous day’s recovery moves during early Wednesday. The major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
Gold fails to surpass $1,930 as USD Index rebounds ahead of Fed policy
Gold price (XAU/USD) has corrected sharply after failing to recapture the critical resistance of $1,930.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has witnessed a loss in the upside momentum as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing signs of recovery after dropping to near 101.70.
XRP primed for weakness on diverging momentum
XRP price rose 3% on January 31. The pullback in price comes one day after Ripple's largest red day of the month, as the bears flexed a 5% decline on January 30. Still, the bull surge may not have been enough to combat the bearish potential.
The Federal Reserve prepares for a change of course Premium
After seven straight rate hikes totaling 4.25% and an eighth anticipated on Wednesday, Federal Reserve governors are preparing to halt their inflation campaign and wait for results.