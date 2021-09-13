EUR/GBP Price Analysis: M-formation in play, bulls eye the 0.8560s

- Accumulation is taking place in EUR/GBP below the bearish 50 EMA channel.
- EUR/GBP bulls seeking a test of the M-formation's neckline.
The following is an analysis of EUR/GBP that illustrates a bullish hypothetical scenario based on price behaviour, chart patterns and market structure.
EUR/GBP daily chart
The M-formation is a bullish reversion chart pattern and has a high completion rate. The price would be expected to revert back to test the neckline of the pattern. In this case, where it meets the 50% mean reversion point near 0.8565.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Traders can look for an entry to target the neckline from a lower time frame, such as the hourly chart. On the hourly chart, traders can monitor for bullish structure. Hypothetically, the above illustrates a bullish scenario.
At the moment, the price is buried deep below resistance, but the reverse head and shoulders pattern, a bullish formation, could be in the making. The price will need to be supported above 0.8520, resulting in a right-hand shoulder of the hand and shoulders pattern, as illustrated above. In doing so, bulls will monitor for a break of the neckline and the dynamic trendline line resistance.
As the price moves beyond the trendline resistance, the 50 EMA channel will move from bearish to neutral and then bullish as the price continues its northerly trajectory. This could equate to further demand from buyers and help the price along the way to the target and beyond for the coming days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Consolidation continues near 1.1800 ahead of US CPI data
EUR/USD fell to a 17-day low of 1.1770 on Monday. Falling US Treasury bond yields cap's USD's gains. Focus shifts to August CPI data from the US.
GBP/USD seesaws below 1.3850 ahead of US CPI figures
GBP/USD range-bounds during the New York session, directionless awaits for catalyst. Strong UK employment figures could boost the British pound. The US dollar index is flat, waits for US Inflation numbers.
XAU/USD bulls hunting down $1,810, bears lean on resistance
Gold bulls are back in the driving seat and are hunting down territory in the $1,800s. It is the Fed blackout period, but the hawks are circling over next week's Fed meeting.
XRP price might plunge by more than 10%
Ripple is in a sideways bandwidth, but headwinds point lower. Buyers doubt where to get in, fearing another bull trap. Expect a 10% correction and Ripple to break below $1 before buyers come in to defend XRP price.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.