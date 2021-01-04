EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Looks to build on momentum beyond 23.6% Fibo./0.9000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP regained traction and recovered a major part of Thursday’s slide to one-month lows.
  • Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.

The EUR/GBP cross continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops in the last hour. The momentum assisted the cross to recover a major part of the previous session's slide to one-month lows and pushed it beyond 50-hour SMA.

A subsequent move above the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the recent pullback from the 0.9215-20 double-top resistance might have already set the stage for additional gains. Bulls are now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the key 0.9000 psychological mark.

Meanwhile, oscillators have been gaining positive traction on the 1-hourly chart but are yet to confirm a bullish bias on 4-hourly/daily charts. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has bottomed out.

The next relevant resistance is pegged near the 0.9030 region, representing 100-hour SMA, which is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. level. A sustained breakthrough the mentioned hurdles is needed to support prospects for any further appreciating move.

On the flip side, any pullback below 50-hour SMA might now find decent support near the 0.8975 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support level might prompt some fresh technical selling and turn the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to retest the 0.8940-30 region.

EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9001
Today Daily Change 0.0059
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 0.8942
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.905
Daily SMA50 0.9008
Daily SMA100 0.9037
Daily SMA200 0.8982
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8943
Previous Daily Low 0.8932
Previous Weekly High 0.9093
Previous Weekly Low 0.8932
Previous Monthly High 0.923
Previous Monthly Low 0.8929
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8939
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8937
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8935
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8928
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8924
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8946
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.895
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8956

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood

EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood

EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, up on the day but off the highs. The market mood has somewhat soured as concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus is outweighing vaccine hopes. Tensions are mounting ahead of Tuesday's special elections in Georgia.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown

GBP-USD has dropped below 1.36 as UK PM Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a new and strict nationwide lockdown amid an increase in covid cases. Britain began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Rallies to near two-month tops, around $1935-36 region

Gold: Rallies to near two-month tops, around $1935-36 region

A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some strong positive traction on Monday. The prevalent USD selling bias was seen as a key factor that benefitted the commodity. Worries about the continuous surge in COVID cases remained supportive of the move.

Gold news

Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively

Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively

2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22

US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22

The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures