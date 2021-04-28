EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Flirts with 0.8700 inside weekly falling channel

- EUR/GBP retreats inside a bearish chart pattern, trims early Asian gains.
- Seven-day-old support line, 200-HMA add to the downside filters.
- Bulls will look for fresh entries beyond 0.8720.
EUR/GBP drops back to 0.8695, up 0.07% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
The cross-currency pair gradually steps back since the early week, portraying a short-term falling trend channel. However, the one-week-old rising support line and 200-HMA keep buyers hopeful amid a positive Momentum line.
It should be noted that the pair’s latest pullback from the stated channel’s upper line directs the quote towards a short-term support line, around 0.8680, a break of which will extend the weakness to highlight the channel’s lower line figures of 0.8670.
If at all the EUR/GBP bears keep reins past-0.8670, 200-HMA near 0.8655 offers an extra challenge.
Meanwhile, the channel’s resistance line near 0.8705 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the ‘double-top’ formation near 0.8720.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8696
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.869
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8634
|Daily SMA50
|0.8617
|Daily SMA100
|0.8774
|Daily SMA200
|0.8906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8674
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8718
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8589
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8674
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8503
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8661
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.873
