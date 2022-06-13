EUR/GBP jumps from 200-HMA as UK data deteriorates in April.

Upbeat data and firmer RSI favor bullish bias towards refreshing the monthly top.

Weekly horizontal support adds to the downside filters.

EUR/GBP takes the bids to refresh intraday high around 0.8565 during early Monday morning in Europe. The cross-currency pair’s latest gains could be linked to the downbeat UK economics for April.

Read: UK Manufacturing Production falls 1% MoM in April vs. 0.2% expected

The pessimistic data joined the pair’s ability to stay beyond the 200-HMA, as well as firmer RSI (14) to cross the one-week-old resistance line, now support around 0.8555.

As a result, EUR/GBP bulls are en route to the monthly high surrounding 0.8590, a break of which can recall the 0.8600 threshold on the chart.

It’s worth noting that the pair’s run-up beyond the 0.8600 psychological mark will be challenged by May’s peak of 0.8618.

On the contrary, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond the 200-HMA level of 0.8535.

Following that, a weekly horizontal support area near 0.8525-20 may probe the EUR/GBP bears before directing them to the 0.8500 round figure.

In a case where EUR/GBP remains bearish past 0.8500, the odds favoring a southward trajectory towards the mid-May low near 0.8390 can’t be ruled out.

EUR/GBP: Hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected