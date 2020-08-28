EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Buyers keep lurking around five-week-old support line

- EUR/GBP struggles for a clear direction near 10-week low.
- Overbought RSI conditions trigger intermediate bounces off near-term key trend line.
- Bulls are less likely to be convinced below 0.9070.
EUR/GBP eases to 0.8950, down 0.05%, while heading into the European session on Friday. The pair refreshed two-month low the previous day before bouncing off a descending trend line from July 21.
While considering oversold conditions of RSI, coupled with repeated pullbacks from the said support line, the quote may print recovery moves towards the 0.9000 threshold if manage to cross 0.8965 immediate resistance.
However, the pair’s upside past-0.9000 will be challenged by the 200-bar SMA and the monthly top, respectively around 0.9040 and 0.9070.
If bears keep the reins despite oversold RSI, the 0.8927 mark comprising the multi-day-old support line may challenge them ahead of diverting to 0.8900 levels.
Additionally, the pair’s declines past-0.8900 will target June month’s low near 0.8860.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8951
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.8955
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9014
|Daily SMA50
|0.9036
|Daily SMA100
|0.8943
|Daily SMA200
|0.8773
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8965
|Previous Daily Low
|0.893
|Previous Weekly High
|0.907
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8944
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8938
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8951
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8943
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8915
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.897
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8985
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9005
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
