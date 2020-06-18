EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls in control near monthly tops, comfortable above 0.9000 mark

- The post-BoE selloff in the British pound assisted EUR/GBP to gain traction.
- The momentum assisted the cross to break through the 0.9000 key barrier.
- The set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for a further positive move.
The EUR/GBP cross caught some aggressive bids on Thursday and surged through an important barrier near the key 0.9000 psychological mark. The post-BoE selling around the sterling was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's goodish intraday positive move.
Technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have been gaining traction and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. However, RSI (14) on the 1-hourly chart is already flashing overbought conditions and warrant caution for bullish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback to the mentioned resistance breakpoint before placing fresh bullish bets. This will set the stage for an extension of the recent bounce from the 0.8865 strong support.
The near-term technical set-up remains firmly tilted in favour of bullish traders. Hence, any dip towards the 0.9000 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit any meaningful, rather be limited near the 0.8980 horizontal zone.
On the upside, bulls might aim for a move back towards retesting May monthly highs resistance near the 0.9050-55 region. The momentum could then get extended and set the stage for the cross to climb further towards reclaiming the 0.9100 round-figure mark.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9027
|Today Daily Change
|0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80
|Today daily open
|0.8955
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8947
|Daily SMA50
|0.8845
|Daily SMA100
|0.8774
|Daily SMA200
|0.8694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.899
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8938
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9015
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8691
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8958
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8881
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8984
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
